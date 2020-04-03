Detroit — Police are asking the public for help to identify three people who crashed a vehicle into an east side business to steal a safe early Friday.

Officials said the incident happened at about 3 a.m. Friday in the 10900 block of East Jefferson between St. Jean and Cadillac Boulevard.

According to a preliminary investigation, three men were in a Chevrolet Avalanche that backed into the front of the store to break the glass windows. Once inside, the men took a safe that contained an undisclosed amount of money. The trio then fled in the vehicle.

Police said the men wore hooded sweatshirts and were wearing gloves.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Detroit Police Department’s Fifth Precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

