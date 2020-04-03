Detroit — Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the city have surged by more than 700 in 24 hours and it has claimed a total of 116 lives, health officials said Friday.

Detroit's Health Department figures show the cases in the city have surged to 3,572 from 2,860 the day prior. The death toll also has climbed from 97 to 116.

The city has said it anticipates a continued climb in cases here amid aggressive testing efforts at a regional site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

The mayor has said he expects the site will conduct at least 14,000 tests for COVID-19 over the next six weeks.

On Friday afternoon, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan expects to detail a plan to ensure more Detroiters with prescriptions for testing who have mobility challenges can get to and from the testing site.

Duggan this week said TCF Bank has committed $100,000 to the city's transportation fund to help.

The mayor is scheduled to give a press briefing at 4 p.m. at Detroit's Eastern Market. Duggan also is expected to provide an update on a water restoration program he launched this month alongside Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and discuss the police department's plans for dealing with individuals who continue to gather in large crowds despite the pandemic, the city said in a news release.

Detroit is among the first in the country to receive rapid-result testing kits and machines for COVID-19 from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories.

On Thursday, the mayor joined officials from Henry Ford Health System to announce the first large-scale study in the country to find out if a drug used to treat lupus can prevent COVID-19.

The clinical trial planned for hydroxychloroquine would include a 3,000 people and the five-hospital medical system wants first responders to volunteer. They hope to soon get approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, hydroxychloroquine is an FDA-approved arthritis medicine that also can be used to prevent or treat malaria.

Many area hospitals are treating patients with hydroxychloroquine, an unproven treatment they hope will lessen the severity of COVID-19 in some patients.

The FDA in late February issued an emergency use authorization for the use of hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for treatment of SARS-CoV-2, another name for the disease caused by coronavirus.

