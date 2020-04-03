Detroit — Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash early Friday morning on the city's west side.

According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was driving a 2011 Chevrolet Impala east on Grand River at 14th Street at about 2 a.m. Friday when he lost control and crashed into a pedestrian signal pole. The victim has been identified only as a 35-year-old John Doe.

Medics were called and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

Anyone with information should call Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

