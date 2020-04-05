Detroit — Confirmed cases of coronavirus are climbing by the hundreds as the federal government warns that the worst of the country's battle with the virus is yet to come.

The city's Health Department on Sunday reported another 588 cases of COVID-19 since Saturday, and 38 additional Detroit deaths.

Medical tents are set up at the new regional COVID-19 testing facility at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds site in Detroit on Friday, March 27, 2020.

The U.S. surgeon general meanwhile is bracing the country from what officials expect will be the "hardest and the saddest week" of most Americans' lives.

Detroit now has 4,557 confirmed cases of the virus and 167 total deaths, and city and police officials in recent days have urged residents to abide by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay home, stay safe order.

Mayor Mike Duggan on Friday announced new measures to monitor compliance of the governor's directive, adding if people don't abide by the emergency restrictions there's potential for a shutdown of city parks, as has been the case in New York, where several thousand have died. A citywide curfew could also be possible.

The mayor and Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair have said they expect the city's cases to steadily rise as testing at a regional site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds ramps up its daily testing capabilities.

The city also was among the first in the country to receive rapid-result testing kits and machines to quickly diagnose or clear police officers, bus drivers and healthcare workers.

On Saturday, the number of COVID-19 cases in Michigan exceeded 14,000 and over 500 deaths.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

