Detroit — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the city has exceeded 5,000 and the death toll is nearing 200, according to new data released Monday.

Detroit's Health Department is reporting 5,032 cases of COVID-19 — an increase of 475 cases in a 24-hour span — and 196 total deaths. That's 29 more Detroit deaths than what the city logged on Sunday.

On Sunday, the city's confirmed cases of COVID-19 had climbed by nearly 600 hundred and the death toll increased by 38 from the day prior.

Over the weekend, federal government officials warned the worst of the battle for the country is yet to come.

Testing for the virus has steadily increased at a regional testing site in Detroit at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

Beginning Monday, appointments are being taken for those in need of a ride to and from the testing site. The city on Friday said Detroiters are being offered roundtrip rides with assistance from transportation provider IntelliRide for $2. Those without the money to pay, won't be turned away, officials added.

Detroit was among the first cities in the nation to receive rapid-result testing kits and machines from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories to quickly diagnose or clear police officers, bus drivers and healthcare workers.

Late Sunday, the city and state were the focus of discussion during the daily White House briefing on the virus.

Vice President Mike Pence said at the president's direction "we're going to make sure the people of Illinois, the people of Michigan have the resources, equipment and support that they need."

Pence detailed conversations he had Sunday with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. Duggan, he said, was "grateful" for the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's approval of instant testing kits that are now being used in the city.

Pence also touted Henry Ford Health System's large-scale study of hydroxychloroquine to find out if the drug commonly used to treat lupus can prevent COVID-19.

During a Monday morning news conference, Whitmer said the state was working with federal emergency management officials to get the TCF Center downtown, which has been converted to accommodate individuals who are ill with COVID-19, up and running to see patients by Friday.

As of Sunday afternoon, Michigan reported more than 15,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and over 600 deaths, the nation's third highest state total.

