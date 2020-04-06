Detroit police are working to find a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting last weekend on the city's east side that left a man injured.

The victim was a passenger in a car in a parking lot in the 19100 block of Van Dyke on Sunday "when an unknown suspect in a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck collided with the vehicle as it backed out of a parking space," investigators said in a statement.

The passenger got out of the car and started arguing with the truck driver, who "exited his vehicle, produced a handgun and fired a shot at the victim, striking him," according to the release. "After the shooting, the suspect fled the location in an unknown direction."

The driver's blue Dodge pickup was caught on a surveillance camera. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The victim was transported to a hospital, where he is listed in stable condition, police said Monday.

Authorities describe the suspect as a man is his mid-30s, 5-foot-11,180 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 11th Precinct at (313) 596-1140. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

