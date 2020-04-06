Detroit — Pizza titan Little Caesars will donate and deliver a million pizzas to healthcare workers and first responders across the country over the coming weeks, the company said Monday.

Beginning Tuesday, the Detroit-based company will give pizzas to hospitals, police departments and fire departments around the nation. It plans to continue delivering pizzas to them over the upcoming weeks.

Before launching nationwide, it will kick off the effort at the Detroit Medical Center in Detroit, "an area that has been hit particularly hard by the COVID-19 virus in recent weeks," officials said.

“Hospital staff and first responders are working around the clock to help keep us safe and healthy, and they are true heroes,” Little Caesars president and CEO Dave Scrivano said in a statement. “As a family company, we want to thank all of them in the best way we know how — by delivering a wholesome meal.”

The company also said customers who use its Little Caesars app or order on LittleCaesars.com will also be able to donate a pizza to their nearby hospitals, police, and fire departments at checkout, starting next Monday. Those donated pizzas will be served by local Little Caesars franchisees in the following weeks.

