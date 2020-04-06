Detroit police said a man accused of driving off with his 3-month-old child led officers on a chase Monday on the city's northwest side.

Officers were called to the 20500 block of James Couzens about noon for a complaint about alleged kidnapping. A 23-year-old woman reported the father of her child "had taken their 3-month old baby following an argument, and had driven off," officials said in a statement. "The complaint also advised the officers that the father allegedly demanded money in return for the baby."

The man pulled up to the location as officers spoke with the woman, but as officers approached him, he fled, sparking a vehicle pursuit, according to the release.

The 26-year-old "disregarded numerous stop signs and traffic control devices" during the chase, police said. "The vehicular pursuit was called off to prevent injury to the child and the community."

Minutes after the pursuit was called off about 12:40 p.m., the mother retrieved the child unharmed from the vehicle near Seven Mile and Oakfield before the father fled, police said. She declined medical treatment.

"The officers involved demonstrated great restraint and caution during this pursuit," police said. "There were no injuries or damage to property."

Other details were not available and the man remained at large Monday night, a police department representative told The Detroit News.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit Police Department’s 12th Precinct at (313) 596-1240. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

