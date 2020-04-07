Detroit — The city's number of confirmed coronavirus cases is steadily rising by the hundreds, surpassing 5,500 and 221 have died, city health department data shows.

Detroit Health Department figures on Tuesday reflected 469 more confirmed COVID-19 cases, rising to an overall total of 5,501. The deaths went up by 25 from Monday.

But the daily figures are slight decreases from Monday, when they rose by 475 cases and 29 deaths.

Buy Photo Intake personnel approach vehicles as COVID-19 testing begins at the Michigan State Fairgrounds begins on Friday, March 27, 2020. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Detroit is one of the first cities in the country to receive rapid-result testing kits and machines from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories and has been using the equipment to promptly test its police, firefighters, EMS workers and bus drivers. On Monday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said Wayne County Sheriff deputies will be added to the group.

The mayor said Monday that a regional testing site established at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds is now testing about 800 people a day. They hope to test about 1,000 per day by next Monday.

Detroit and Wayne County officials have said they are contemplating plans that would provide hazard pay for some front-line workers.

Duggan has urged residents to protect themselves by wearing masks and other face coverings when out in public, adding that he and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer are trying to secure 200,000 masks to distribute at grocery shops, to city bus riders and others.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Michigan jumped by 110 Monday to 727, the largest 24-hour increase the state has reported yet. The state reported a total of 17,221 confirmed cases.

On Monday, Detroit's Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair demonstrated during an afternoon press conference how to make a face mask out of a bandana and rubber bands.

"Cover your mouth, keep your distance," the mayor said Monday. "We will beat this thing if you do that."

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/07/detroit-covid-19/2961302001/