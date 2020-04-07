Detroit police are seeking tips to find a 29-year-old woman who went missing a month ago.

A relative last talked with Odessa Jones about 5:30 p.m. March 7, investigators said in a statement.

"Since that date, Odessa has not been seen or heard from, nor has she been at her residence located in the 11000 block of Riad," the release said.

Odessa Jones (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Authorities described Jones as about 120 pounds, with long black hair, brown eyes and a light complexion. She was reported as in good physical and mental condition.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

