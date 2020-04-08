Detroit — A recent rise in shootings and murders has prompted the city's depleted police force to "refocus on eradicating violence," while also scrambling to enforce rampant violations of the governor's social distancing order, chief James Craig said Wednesday.

From April 1 through Tuesday, there were eight homicides and 27 nonfatal shootings in Detroit, according to police department data. Last year, the city averaged about five homicides and 15 shootings per week.

Year-to-date, there have been 67 criminal homicides in Detroit — a 68% increase over this time last year — and 173 nonfatal shootings, up 37%.

Buy Photo Nearly 20% of Detroit's 2,200 officers are quarantined amid a COVID-19 outbreak. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

Meanwhile, as police try to quell the violence, they're also dealing with Detroiters who are violating Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's order prohibiting crowds from gathering. In the past three weeks, Detroit cops have responded to nearly 2,000 reports of people congregating for basketball games, parties and barbecues.

The increased police workload comes as nearly 20% of Detroit's 2,200 officers are quarantined amid a COVID-19 outbreak that includes the chief, who is recovering at home after testing positive for the virus two weeks ago.

Craig said there was an initial "lull in violence" in Detroit after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-at-home order became effective March 24 — "but then the weather started getting warmer, young people started congregating, and there were some problems," he said.

"At the beginning of this year, we saw an uptick in violence, and we put a robust enforcement effort in place that had a positive impact," Craig said. "Now, we're going to have to refocus on eradicating violence, like the shootings and homicides we've seen during narcotics transactions. We're going to retool what we started earlier in the year."

Police officials will launch that effort while navigating the fallout from the department's virus outbreak. Capt. Jonathan Parnell, the head of the Homicide Section, and a civilian dispatcher died after contracting the virus, and of the 400 current quarantined Detroit officers, 154 have tested positive.

Despite the reduced manpower, officers have been working to enforce the governor's social distancing order, which Detroiters are repeatedly violating, Craig said.

Since April 4, Detroit police have gone to 1,976 "special attention" runs about reported violations, issued 545 warnings, broke up nine parties, including five barbecues, and issued 129 citations in 92 locations where five or more people congregated.

On Tuesday, police issued 74 warnings and 35 citations in 11 locations.

"I've made a commitment that there would be no disruption of service, and first and foremost, we want to make sure we're responding to emergencies," Craig said. "We're continuing to fight that fight, and we won't relent.

"At the same time, we have to do enforcement where we're getting large numbers of people congregating."

City officials removed basketball hoops from city parks to prevent people from playing, but Detroiters are using their own portable hoops, Craig said.

"(Tuesday) officers responded to a gas station, where someone had set up a hoop, and a number of young people had converged," he said. "Many of these young people need to understand that this is serious. People are dying, and this virus does not discriminate. Even if you're asymptomatic, you could give it to someone you love, and it could cost them their life."

Detroit's Health Department has recorded 5,834 cases in the city and a total of 247 deaths.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Assistant Police Chief James White have implored residents to abide by the state's emergency stay home, stay safe order or they will risk a fine of up to $1,000 and six months in jail.

Duggan has warned that while the city doesn't have plans for a curfew yet, it's possible.

"If we have to go to a curfew, we will," he said Friday.

Lisa Carter, chairwoman of the Detroit Board of Police Commissioners, said police are doing a good job with limited resources.

"They definitely have their hands full," he said. "I think the police department has done everything in their power to ensure there's a police presence in our neighborhoods, but they're stretched pretty thin.

"They've shut down some units that are important but not essential. They're doing what they can, just like other police departments. New York has 20% of its department quarantined, too."

Carter's husband, state Rep. Tyrone Carter, D-Detroit, is recovering after becoming the first Michigan elected official to test positive for coronavirus. The couple was close friends with state Rep. Isaac Robinson, D-Detroit, who died last month after his mother said he contracted the virus.

Lisa Carter pleaded with Detroiters to follow social distancing guidelines.

"I'm just hoping responsible residents will hold their irresponsible relatives accountable and tell them to stay home," she said.

