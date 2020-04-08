Detroit — The city on Wednesday reported 333 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus, reflecting a slight decline in recent days in the number of positive cases reported here within a 24-hour period.

Detroit's Health Department has recorded 5,834 cases and a total of 247 deaths, including 26 new fatalities over Tuesday.

Buy Photo Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair, left, and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan hold a press conference at the Detroit Public Safety headquarters in Detroit, March 30, 2020. (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News)

The decline in the number of positive cases reported per day in the city are beginning to decline as Detroit increases the number of tests being conducted daily a regional site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds. On Tuesday, the site was testing about 800 people per day and officials hope that will rise to 1,000 per day by Monday.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, during a Tuesday news conference, told reporters that the rate of doubling for recorded COVID-19 deaths in the city was "slowing to every five to six days."

"This is the first glimmer of light," he said Tuesday, "since this pandemic started."

The city has been among the areas hit hardest by the disease in the country.

On Sunday, Detroit reported confirmed cases of the virus rose by 588 and 38 new deaths. Monday, the increase of positive cases in a 24-hour span was 475 and there were 29 new deaths, and Tuesday figures reflected 469 new cases and 25 additional deaths.

Mayor Mike Duggan on Tuesday also highlighted the financial strain that losses in some of the city's top revenue sources — casino and income tax — have contributed to a $100 million deficit in the current fiscal year, which ends June 30.

Duggan warned the public that there would be "painful cuts" as a result, but his focus right now is on protecting the health of Detroiters.

Detroit's Chief Financial Dave Massaron told The News that although the city's revenues are falling short of projections, Detroit has fund balances and surpluses to help it absorb the blow. The city's unassigned fund balance is $123 million and there are other sources the city can draw from as well.

Officials for the city said as an added safety measure, Detroit Department of Transportation buses will now have boxes of masks available for riders as they get on.

Meantime, rapid result testing kits and machines from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories are being used to quickly evaluate the health of firefighters, police, bus drivers and EMS workers. Other essential workers, including Wayne County sheriff deputies and nursing home staff and residents have since been added to that list, Duggan has said.

