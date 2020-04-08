Detroit — Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of a 20-year-old man as he walked the streets of Detroit's west side late Tuesday night.

The non-fatal shooting took place at about 11 p.m. in the area of Kentfield and Pickford, Detroit police said in a statement. That's south of West Seven Mile and west of Evergreen.

Police say that as the victim walked, a dark-colored vehicle drove past him. Someone inside fired shots, hitting the man.

The victim was privately transported to an area hospital and listed in stable condition.

No detailed suspect or vehicle description was immediately available.

A few hours earlier, also on the west side, police investigated the break-in of a business on the 14300 block of Livernois, which is south of Fenkell.

Police say that just before 7:35 p.m., a manager arrived to check on the business, and saw it had been broken into. A deeper look revealed that money had been stolen, in circumstances that police are still trying to determine.

Detroit police ask that anyone with information on either incident share what they know anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/08/detroit-police-investigate-drive-shooting-business-break/5119514002/