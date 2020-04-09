Detroit — Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured one man and three women on the city's east side, officials said.

The shooting happened during an altercation at about 9:30 p.m. in the 12000 block of Payton Street near Kelly Road and Whittier Avenue, according to authorities.

During the fight, a 30-year-old man was shot and taken to a hospital where he is listed in stable condition. Three women were grazed by bullets, officials said.

Police said the suspect in the shooting is described as a male, five feet tall with a stocky build. He was wearing a black hooded sweater, a black and green mask and red shorts. He was last seen running north on Payton Street.

Officers arrived and arrested a 35-year-old woman for allegedly pointing a weapon at one of the female victims, authorities said. They also recovered three weapons from the scene.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Ninth Precinct at (313) 596-5940 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

