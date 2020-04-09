Canadian officials seize 84 lbs. of suspected cocaine at Ambassador Bridge
Canadian officials seized about 84 pounds of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck last month after it crossed the Ambassador Bridge, they said Thursday.
Canada Border Services Agency officers at the bridge stopped the truck on March 17 after it entered Canada. They said the suspected substance is worth more than $4.8 million.
According to the agency, the truck had a driver and a co-driver, both Ontario residents. Officers referred the truck for a secondary examination during which they discovered suspected cocaine within a load of citrus fruit.
Authorities arrested the two men and seized the suspected narcotics. Officers turned the two men over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.
The mounted police charged the two men, identified as Sukdeep Singh, 31, of Brampton, Ontario, and Inderjeet Singh, 26, of Lindsay, Ontario. They both were charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both are scheduled to appear in court June 8.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments