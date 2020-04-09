Canadian officials seized about 84 pounds of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck last month after it crossed the Ambassador Bridge, they said Thursday.

Canada Border Services Agency officers at the bridge stopped the truck on March 17 after it entered Canada. They said the suspected substance is worth more than $4.8 million.

Canadian officials said they seized about 84 pounds of suspected cocaine from a commercial truck at the Ambassador Bridge in March. (Photo: Canada Border Services Agency)

According to the agency, the truck had a driver and a co-driver, both Ontario residents. Officers referred the truck for a secondary examination during which they discovered suspected cocaine within a load of citrus fruit.

Authorities arrested the two men and seized the suspected narcotics. Officers turned the two men over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

The mounted police charged the two men, identified as Sukdeep Singh, 31, of Brampton, Ontario, and Inderjeet Singh, 26, of Lindsay, Ontario. They both were charged with importation of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking. Both are scheduled to appear in court June 8.

