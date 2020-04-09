Detroit — A city-based asbestos abatement firm entangled in a bribery scheme involving federally funded demolition is barred from doing business in Detroit for the next two decades.

The Detroit Office of Inspector General announced Thursday that a final determination on the 20-year debarments was made this week for Environmental Specialty Services and its executive, Richard Berg, noting Berg engaged in "improper, unethical and illegal conduct" in Detroit.

Demolition of an unoccupied house in Detroit. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

The debarments are effective Sept. 20, 2019, when an interim suspension went into place, a Thursday news release notes.

The inspector general's office, headed by Ellen Ha, initiated an investigation last April into alleged criminal activity by ESS and Berg spurred by an investigation completed by the Special Inspector General for the Troubled Asset Relief Program, or SIGTARP.

“This investigation was important to our office, as it reflects how two watchdog agencies from city and federal governments can work together in bringing back the public’s trust," Ha said in a Thursday statement. "We will ensure bribery has no place in the city of Detroit.”

Lawrence Leib, an attorney for ESS and Berg in the debarment proceedings, could not be immediately reached Thursday for comment.

Berg and his company were exposed in federal court last April by a former city worker who alleged Berg's company allegedly paid almost $400,000 worth of bribes to secure demolition contracts funded with federal money intended to revitalize Detroit.

While pleading guilty to rigging bids, Detroit resident Aradondo Haskins, a former field operations manager for the Detroit Building Authority, identified Berg as the alleged bribe payer.

In 2015, the company was awarded $545,000 in federally funded work from the Detroit Land Bank for asbestos abatement involving 55 properties, the land bank has said.

That does not account for federal dollars they might have received as a subcontractor under the program.

Federal prosecutors had shielded the accused bribe payer's identity in court records, referring to the company simply as "Contractor A."

“There is no place for bribery that hurts competition in the Hardest Hit Fund’s blight demolition program,” said Christy Goldsmith Romero, Special Inspector General for TARP, on Thursday. “We commend Detroit IG Ha, and IG attorney Jennifer Bentley on taking strong action that protects the HHF program in Detroit.”

Haskins and a New Baltimore man, Anthony DaGuanno, a former Adamo group employee, were charged with accepting bribes and rigging bids to demolish homes. Haskins and DuGuanno were both sentenced in September to one year in federal prison.

The inspector general's office on Thursday said court records and other information revealed Haskins and DuGuanno "received bribes from ESS in exchange for helping the contractor ensure that it could submit a lower bid."

"It was the determination of our Office that ESS did not take adequate actions to address Mr. Berg’s conduct and prove its intent to be a responsible contractor moving forward," the Thursday release said.

The inspector general report notes ESS executives became aware in 2017 that bribery allegations involving Berg were being investigated by the U.S. Attorney General's Office. Despite Berg’s participation in the scheme, the inspector general findings say, his role at ESS did not change until approximately March of 2018.

Berg was removed as vice president of ESS and from its board after the OIG's suspension last fall, which the OIG report concluded is "too little, too late" to demonstrate that the conduct "will not be tolerated."

During a February administrative hearing, Leib said it's Berg's intention to resign from ESS. In March, Leib updated the inspector general's office that Berg was still in the process of properly resigning and divesting in the company.

The city's debarment ordinance allows companies and individuals to appeal the determination to Detroit's City Council. Berg and ESS chose not to appeal.

The city's federal demolition program has been the subject of federal, state and local reviews since it came under scrutiny in fall 2015 over bidding practices and spiraling costs.

