Detroit — The city on Thursday reported 249 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and an overall death toll of 272 people.

The latest Detroit Health Department data reflects 84 fewer cases in a 24-hour period than were recorded the day prior, staying in line with a slight decline in the amount of new daily cases since the weekend.

In comparison, cases on Wednesday rose by 333 over Tuesday, and there were 26 new deaths. The city on Thursday attributed 25 more deaths to the virus.

Detroit has been among the hardest-hit in the country and now has logged 6,083 total confirmed cases of COVID-19.

"We are seeing the line, the curve, beginning to flatten out," the mayor said during a Wednesday news conference.

On Sunday, confirmed cases of the virus in the city shot up by 588 and 38 new deaths. Monday, the increase of positive cases in a 24-hour span was 475 and there were 29 new deaths, and Tuesday figures reflected 469 new cases and 25 additional deaths.

The number of positive cases per day in the city is on the decline as Detroit increases the number of tests being conducted daily at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

About 900 people are being tested there per day and an additional 100 tests are being conducted daily with rapid kits for police, fire and other essential workers, Duggan has said.

Duggan this week told reporters that the rate of doubling for recorded COVID-19 deaths in the city was "slowing to every five to six days."

Due to the state-imposed shutdown of non-essential businesses, Detroit has suffered losses in its top revenue sources — casino and income tax — which has contributed to a $100 million deficit in the current fiscal year. The mayor has said that the predicament will mean "painful cuts."

Duggan on Wednesday pointed to the city's rainy day fund as a help amid the crisis and said "we will not run a deficit at the end of the day."

The city, he said, is "looking seriously" at eliminating more unfilled positions, imposing furloughs and enacting executive pay cuts.

Detroit and Wayne County officials have said they are evaluating the potential of hazard pay for front-line workers. The mayor said he's lobbying the federal government for funding and cited efforts by Sen. Gary Peters, who is pushing a proposal to give certain essential workers a pay boost during the pandemic.

