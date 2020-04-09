Detroit — A 20-year-old man is dead after being shot Wednesday night on the city's east side, police said.

Officers were called to the area between East Warren Avenue and Payton Street after the victim was seen in the street with a gunshot wound, they said. Medics arrived and pronounced the man dead.

Police said they have no suspects or a description at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

cramirez@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @CharlesERamirez

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/09/man-20-shot-and-killed-wednesday-detroits-east-side/5123652002/