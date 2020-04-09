Detroit — A 41-year-old woman is recovering after she was shot early Thursday on the city's east side and police are asking the public for help to find three suspects in the crime, officials said.

According to a preliminary investigation, the woman was walking in the 18400 block of Mt. Elliot Street near Nevada Avenue at about 4 a.m. when the suspects fired shots at her. She was struck by gunfire and medics took her to a hospital, police said.

The three suspects were described as men who were all dressed in black clothing.

Anyone with information about the incident should call the Detroit Police Department’s Eleventh Precinct at (313) 596-1140 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

