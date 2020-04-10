Detroit — Detroit Archbishop Allen Vigneron joined parishioners online for Good Friday Mass in an effort to promote spiritual closeness in a time of social distancing.

Vigneron arrived at the empty Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament on Woodward Friday to join church Fr. J.J. Mech and Fr. Jim Grau. They looked out to empty pews replaced by four cameras, a small media crew and a four-part quartet with an organist for the unique event.

Buy Photo These rows of empty church pews inside the ornate Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Detroit will be the view of Archbishop Allen Vigneron and his fellow priests as they deliver a Good Friday mass via internet livestream during the coronavirus outbreak on Friday, April 10, 2020. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

"For the days that we have this year, of course, we can't gather in our churches in order to have social distancing and protect people. So this is a way using the electronic media for people to stay connected and to participate, even from a distance," Vigneron told The Detroit News shortly before going live.

Vigneron talked about the importance of mass and spiritual communion during the coronavirus pandemic. He says they've received many requests for prayers and the online gathering would help bring comfort.

"What we celebrate on Good Friday and Easter Sunday, is that God has come to be with us, and is given us a victory over all suffering death itself," he said. "And that's the message of hope I want people to re-embrace and also to share with their neighbors."

Vigneron was appointed by Pope Benedict XVI to the Detroit Archdiocese in 2009, succeeding Cardinal Adam Maida. He said he's never had to do anything like streaming Good Friday Mass, but he hopes parishioners from all over will join in faith.

Buy Photo Archbishop Allen Vigneron talks about the importance of livestreaming services during the holy week despite having to preach to an empty cathedral during the coronavirus outbreak. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

Michigan’s total number of coronavirus cases stood at 21,504 as of Thursday. A total of 206 people died since Thursday afternoon — the largest number of COVID-19 deaths yet — bringing the statewide total to 1,282 on Friday.

Vigneron, meanwhile, has listened to distress from Catholics who are working in health care and said they need the support of prayers now more than ever.

"They're limited so often in what they can do, and especially one of the difficulties is that they're with the sick people, and they can't have the families there, and they see the suffering that causes to the sick, and it's a real distress to the nurses and the doctors," he said.

Some of the priests within the clergy have been impacted by the virus, Vigneron noted.

Merch spoke to the fears of isolation, pandemic, job loss and grieving family members.

"We are experiencing a time of suffering. This is a lent like no other, the death that we celebrate today in this literacy, it's like no other. I believe what we do here can help put in perspective what's happening out there," he said.

"Since all of this began, I've had the opportunity to council folks over the phone, some have asked me, 'why has God caused this virus?'... or 'why is God allowing this to happen?' This originates out of emotion and fear. It's completely understandable, but if that's how we look at this, then I believe we're not looking through the correct lens and without realizing it, we've become a little complacent about our views of death."

Buy Photo Archbishop Allen Vigneron, center, prepares to livestream a Good Friday mass along with Father Jim Grau inside the empty Cathedral of the Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Detroit on Friday, April 10, 2020. No parishioners are allowed to attend due to the coronavirus. (Photo: John T. Greilick, The Detroit News)

The archdiocese limited its livestream crew to fewer than 10 people to follow state ordinances and have planned for the event for weeks.

"This takes a big group effort to do," said Rick Giffin, the church's video producer. "Luckily, we had everything prepared to set this up and had experience with livestream. We just needed to get the graphics for it and share it on multiple platforms."

The church's Thursday and Sunday livestreams bring in nearly 20,000 people across channels, officials said.

"It's a great sadness not to celebrate the people," Vigneron said. "That's what a man becomes a priest for is to be of service to the family of faith. And so it's very sad, but yet I'm getting a lot of consolation of being able to do the best I can, in the circumstances."

While public masses have been suspended temporarily, here is a listing of televised and livestreamed masses.

