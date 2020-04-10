Detroit — Seniors in the city will now have hours set aside for them to shop at several grocery stores in an effort to avoid the coronavirus, officials said.

The stores, mostly on the city's east side in District 3, have designated senior-only shopping hours to protect the elderly during the pandemic. The list of stores includes seven eastside locations and four on the west side, including two Meijer locations.

The effort was pushed by City Councilman Scott Benson and backed by the City's Department of Neighborhoods, Health Department and Office of Contracting and Procurement.

"This is an important way to keep some of our most vulnerable residents safe while doing a basic household errand that we typically take for granted," Benson, who represents District 3 said in a press release.

Detroit's overall number of confirmed cases stands at 6,083. The death toll is 272.

Detroit Bus Company also donated to the effort providing each store with hand sanitizer for employees.

"Seniors are often at higher risk of experiencing life-threatening symptoms from COVID-19," said Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair, Detroit Health Department. "I applaud Councilman Scott Benson in spearheading this important effort in partnership with grocery store owners, to prioritize the health of older adults in our community and accommodate their needs particularly in these uncertain times."

The stores have committed to supporting senior-only shopping hours during the hours and days listed below.

"Our grocery family of employees are proud to be able to support our customers during these tough times," said Sam Shina, owner of Imperial Markets.

East Side Stores

Imperial Fresh Market, 1940 E. 8 Mile Road, (313) 366-0670

8 - 9 a.m.

Imperial Fresh Market (Krown Market), 5800 Caniff Street, (313) 893-1414

8 - 9 a.m.

Joe Randazzo’s Fruits & Vegetables, 5240 E. Outer Drive, (313) 892-0093

6 - 7 a.m.

Farmer John Food Center, 9731 Harper Avenue, (313) 921-0015

8 - 9 a.m.

7 Mile Foods Inc. 8139 E. 7 Mile Road (313) 893-8888

8 - 9 a.m. (Thursday only)

New Merchant Food Center, 2819 E. 7 Mile Road, (313) 368-2270

8 - 9 a.m.

West Side Stores

Imperial Fresh Market, 14424 Schaefer Hwy., (313) 934-0325

8 - 9 a.m.

Apollo Market Place, 20250 W. 7 Mile Road, (313) 538-0000

8 - 9 a.m.

Meijer, 21431 Grand River, (313) 778-7700

7 - 8 a.m. (Tuesday & Thursday)

Meijer, 1301 W. 8 Mile Road, (313) 369-5200

7 - 8 a.m. (Tuesday & Thursday)

srahal@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @SarahRahal_

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/10/detroit-grocery-stores-adopt-senior-shopping-hours-due-covid-19/5128841002/