Detroit — The city on Friday attributed 54 more deaths to the coronavirus and recorded 145 new confirmed cases.

The Health Department's reporting now brings the total number of cases of the virus in the city to 6,228, and there have been 326 deaths.

On Thursday, the city reported 249 new cases of COVID-19 — the fewest recorded in a 24-hour span in days — yet Mayor Mike Duggan cautioned that the figure was due to a testing backlog and had "nothing to do with the infection rate going down."

Detroit is conducting nearly a third of the overall tests for the virus in Michigan. A regional testing site at the old Michigan State Fairgrounds does not operate on Sundays and there's a four-day turnaround for results, resulting in a dip in the number of positive cases reported on Thursday, the city noted.

The mayor said the daily totals being reported out serve as a "report card on the lab capacity," but "has absolutely nothing to do with the spread of the virus within this community."

The city reported a spike of 588 new cases and 38 deaths on Sunday. On Monday, the new daily number of confirmed cases was 475 and Tuesday, there were 469 new cases of the virus confirmed.

Duggan has said the city expects it will be doing 1,000 tests per day at the fairgrounds on Monday. U.S. Rep. Brenda Lawrence, D-Southfield, helped the city secure $100,000 and a commitment for 10,000 more kits from Hyundai Motor America to further boost the testing capability there.

Hyundai's donation is part of an ongoing program by the automaker to support testing throughout the country. Overall, Hyundai has donated $4 million to help with testing at 21 institutions and provided kits to cover 50,000 tests.

The city also is among the first in the country to secure rapid testing equipment from Illinois-based Abbott Laboratories. Those kits have allowed for police, fire and other essential workers to be quickly screened for the virus daily.

The city is now dedicating 50% of all the 15-minute test kits to nursing home staff and residents as well as homeless individuals.

So far, 13 homeless individuals in Detroit have confirmed cases of the virus, and Duggan said the infection has killed 11 people in city nursing homes.

