Detroit police seek two people of interest in March non-fatal shooting
Detroit — Police are asking for help identify two people of interest in a non-fatal shooting that happened last month on the city's east side.
The shooting occurred at about 2:20 a.m. March 21, in the 4700 block of Cadillac Boulevard near East Warren and McClellan avenues, officials said.
According to a preliminary investigation, a 34-year-old man was sitting inside a blue 2008 minivan at the location when two women approached him and spoke to him. The women walked away.
Shortly after, police said, a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside it fired shots, striking the victim.
The victim was taken to a hospital, authorities said.
Police said the two women may have information about the suspect or suspects who shot the victim. They released an image of the women captured by a video camera.
One of the women is described as being between 19-22 years-old, having a light complexion with a slender build and braided ponytail. She was wearing a light-colored jogging clothes.
The other is also 19-22 years-old with medium build. She was wearing a black jacket, jeans and a green shirt.
Anyone with information about the two women should call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.
cramirez@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @CharlesERamirez
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments