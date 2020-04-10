Detroit — Police are asking for help identify two people of interest in a non-fatal shooting that happened last month on the city's east side.

The shooting occurred at about 2:20 a.m. March 21, in the 4700 block of Cadillac Boulevard near East Warren and McClellan avenues, officials said.

Detroit police said they are looking for two women who may have information about a non-fatal shooting that happened March 21, 2020, in the 4700 block of Cadillac Boulevard near East Warren and McClellan avenues. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

According to a preliminary investigation, a 34-year-old man was sitting inside a blue 2008 minivan at the location when two women approached him and spoke to him. The women walked away.

Shortly after, police said, a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone inside it fired shots, striking the victim.

The victim was taken to a hospital, authorities said.

Police said the two women may have information about the suspect or suspects who shot the victim. They released an image of the women captured by a video camera.

One of the women is described as being between 19-22 years-old, having a light complexion with a slender build and braided ponytail. She was wearing a light-colored jogging clothes.

The other is also 19-22 years-old with medium build. She was wearing a black jacket, jeans and a green shirt.

Anyone with information about the two women should call the Detroit Police Department’s 5th precinct at (313) 596-5540 or Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1 (800) SPEAK-UP.

