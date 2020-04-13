Detroit — The city on Monday is reporting nearly 7,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and a death toll that's closing in on 400.

The Detroit Health Department's latest figures — 6,811 cases of coronavirus and 391 deaths — come after President Donald Trump said during a Friday press briefing that Detroit and New Orleans were among the cities nationally that he believed were "stabilizing" in the battle against the virus.

Buy Photo Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair (Photo: David Guralnick, The Detroit News, David Guralnick, The Detroit New)

Monday's statistics reflect a continued climb in cases and deaths for Detroit, the hardest-hit city in Michigan.

On Saturday, the city's health office reported 6,395 cases and 345 deaths. By Sunday, there were 115 more, for a total of 6,510 cases citywide and 363 total deaths.

Michigan on Friday recorded its largest single-day increase in deaths since the outbreak began. Most recently, the state's confirmed case total stood at 24,638 and there were 1,487 deaths.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has agreed with Trump's assessment that Detroit is "bending the curve" but warned it's still a "very dangerous time for Detroiters."

Detroit attributed 54 more deaths to the virus on Friday and recorded 145 new confirmed cases. The mayor said the overall death total reported Friday reflected cases not only from the day prior but other days spanning back to March 29, due to weeks of delays.

A temporary field hospital inside the TCF Center downtown began accepting its first patients Friday from overwhelmed hospitals. Officials have said that workers at the site are preparing to care for up to 250 COVID-19 patients there by the end of this week.

Detroit is home to a regional testing site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds. Nearly a third of all the testing for the virus in the state is taking place there.

Last week, Hyundai Motor America committed said it would provide $100,000 and 10,000 more testing kits to boost capacity there. Separately, the city is also quickly screening first responders and other essential workers, nursing home staff and residents as well as homeless individuals with rapid testing kits from Illinois-based Abbot Laboratories.

