Detroit — A man who allegedly approached another man and pulled a gun on him late Sunday night on Detroit's west side was arrested at a hospital after he recovered from gunshot wounds, police said.

At about 9:30 p.m., police say the 28-year-old suspect approached a 23-year-old man and pulled a gun on him. This took place in the 19200 block of West McNichols, west of the Southfield Freeway.

But the victim has a concealed weapons permit holder, police say, and he pulled a gun of his own and shot the suspect.

When the suspect turned up at a hospital, after being privately transported there, he was placed under arrest and listed in temporary serious condition.

