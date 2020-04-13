Detroit — A 71-year-old man was "burned beyond recognition" Monday morning in a house fire on Detroit's west side.

The fatal fire was called in about 3:25 a.m. on the 5400 block of Tarnow, which is north of Michigan Avenue and east of Lonyo on Detroit's west side.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said firefighters saw "heavy fire" on arrival. After fighting the blaze, they found a man's badly burned body.

Authorities have not immediately been able to identify the man, but say neighbors indicate a 67-year-old man lived at the property, Fornell said.

Police later identified the victim as a 71-year-old man. The fire and the death are being investigated, but Detroit police spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski said it's too early to say if it's being investigated as an arson or a homicide.

