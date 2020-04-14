Detroit — The city on Tuesday is attributing 33 more deaths to COVID-19 and reporting more than 7,000 confirmed cases.

The Detroit Health Department's newest figures show 424 have died from the respiratory virus in Detroit, up from 391 on Monday. The city's confirmed case count has gone up by 209 in 24 hours, rising from 6,811 to 7,020.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News file)

On Monday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan said he believed all trends with the virus here were heading in an "encouraging direction."

"The city of Detroit saw one of the quickest spikes of coronavirus in the country," the mayor said Monday afternoon. "But it appears that so far we're doing an extremely effective job of knocking it back down."

The city, Duggan noted Monday, has averaged about 22 new deaths per day. The rate of deaths had been doubling every three or four days. On Monday, he said the rate of doubling was closer to every 10 to 12 days.

President Donald Trump, during a Friday media briefing, pointed to Detroit and New Orleans Friday as cities nationally that he believed were "stabilizing" in the battle against the virus.

The city, meanwhile, is anticipating a funding shortfall of nearly $300 million over the next year and a half due to funding losses caused by the pandemic and spending to boost testing and combat its spread in Detroit.

Duggan is expected Tuesday evening to share his plans to offset the deficit during a virtual town hall.

Detroit is home to a regional testing site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds. Nearly a third of all the testing for the virus in the state is taking place there.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday announced that more than a dozen drive-thru testing sites would be opening up or expanding, including in Detroit, and an additional commercial lab for processing results could boost daily testing capacity by 40%.

The city remains concerned over the spread of the virus among staff and residents in some of the city's 26 nursing home facilities.

The city recently dedicated 50% of its rapid testing kits toward screening nursing home workers, residents and homeless individuals.

On Monday, Duggan said the city's health department would oversee an aggressive effort to test 240 residents and staff at Detroit nursing homes per day over the next 10 days.

