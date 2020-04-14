Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Tuesday evening is proposing a set of cuts in the current and upcoming fiscal year to offset an anticipated $300 million deficit due to funding losses spurred by the coronavirus pandemic.

The mayor has warned his proposed reductions will be "painful" and have an impact on all of the city's 9,000 workers.

The city, six years removed from municipal bankruptcy, is suffering major losses in some of its top funding sources: gaming and income tax revenues. It's also spent millions on measures to help combat spread of the virus.

Detroit is among the hardest-hit communities in the country. As of Tuesday, the city reported 7,020 confirmed case and 33 new deaths from the virus. Overall, 424 people in Detroit have died.

The mayor said Monday that he wants cuts being proposed to take effect immediately.

Besides its revenue losses, Detroit has spent millions in its battle against the respiratory illness, including at least $11 million early on in capital funding for response-related activities as well as $400,000 to secure some of the first 15-minute tests and machines to detect the virus. The effort helped get hundreds of public safety workers cleared and back on the front lines.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan

Duggan's financial projection comes after a December report from Moody's Investor Services that deemed Detroit among the weakest of the country's 25 largest cities in its preparedness to weather a financial downturn. It cited concerns over pension contributions, fixed costs, revenue volatility and capital needs.

Among the biggest hits Detroit is taking is the closure of the city's casinos, which Duggan says has cost the city about $600,000 per day in revenue.

In 2019, the Detroit casinos put forth $184.2 million in wagering taxes and development agreement payments to the city. The casinos have been closed since March 16 to help stem the spread of COVID-19.

Before the pandemic hit, the mayor detailed a $1.1 billion general fund spending plan in what he called his "tightest budget" since taking office as part of a proposed $2.4 billion budget for 2020-21, which begins July 1.

The proposal called for more funding for one-time infusions to boost the city's rainy day fund and a dedicated trust to help meet its upcoming required contributions for retiree pensions.

The city, through a funding package coined the "grand bargain," was able to shield the city's arts collection from creditors in its bankruptcy and soften retiree pension cuts.

The plan also relieved Detroit from much of its pension payments through 2023. In 2024, Detroit will have to start funding a substantial portion of the obligations from its general fund for the General Retirement System and Police and Fire Retirement System.

Detroit's Chief Financial Officer Dave Massaron told The News last week that the city is going to take "very dramatic action" to ensure it's in the best position to meet its long-term obligations, including those promised for pensioners.

Detroit regained local control of its finances two years ago when it emerged from the strict oversight of the Financial Review Commission, put in place as a condition of its historic bankruptcy in 2013, by having balanced books.

The mayor has said that he won't allow the city to fall back under control of the commission and that he expects city services will be maintained, despite the impending cutbacks.

“While the immediate credit risk for the city is contained, the situation surrounding Coronavirus is rapidly evolving and the longer term impact will depend on both the severity and duration of the crisis," Moody's vice president David Levett, lead analyst for Detroit, said in a statement.

"Detroit’s revenue structure is significantly exposed to economic downturns because gambling and income taxes comprise two of the two largest revenue sources," Levett noted. "That said, the city’s fiscal 2019 audit, which was released in December 2019, showed that the city has an improved capacity to respond to stresses. Detroit has amassed an exceptionally strong cash position for a city of its size, with more than half a year’s expenses in reserves."

That position, he added, was in part what led to Moody's revision in February of the city's outlook rating.

The agency, at the time, revised its rating outlook on Detroit to positive from stable, citing "robust operating performance" producing "very healthy reserves" as as well as an "improved job base" fueling "rising income tax receipts."

On Friday, Duggan announced that front-facing workers and public safety employees will get additional compensation for continuing with their jobs in the face of the crisis.

The mayor approved a policy that went into effect Monday, providing employees the equivalent of $800 a month in additional pay for COVID-19.

It will apply to fire, police, EMS, health department staff, water department workers, DDOT bus drivers, general services and building department inspectors. In all, the hazard pay covers workers in six city departments and from approximately 14 unions.

In announcing the hazard pay policy, Duggan pointed to the need to reduce costs to fend off the deficit, saying, "I wish we could do more."

