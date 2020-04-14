A 1,000-bed field hospital at the TCF Center in Detroit has eight COVID-19 patients nearly five days after opening.

The state anticipates the number of patients will increase later this week, as patients admitted to Detroit area hospitals last week during a surge in cases become eligible for care at the center, said Michelle Grinnell, a state spokeswoman.

Patients are only transferred to the TCF Center after 10 days have lapsed from the onset of symptoms and after they’ve been hospitalized for at least 48 hours. The first patient was admitted Saturday.

Buy Photo A worker installing a wall, left, with a finished room example, at right, at the field hospital for non-critical COVID-19 patients at the TCF Center in Detroit on April 6, 2020. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and contractors are building a 600 bed field hospital with negative pressure on the main floor and another 400 beds on the lower level with regular air pressure. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

“While the hospitals were in a better position to manage patient load over the weekend, we are watching this closely and stand ready when the need for these beds is there,” Grinnell said.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said Monday the curve of coronavirus cases appears to be flattening but urged residents to continue to comply with stay-at-home and social distancing orders.

At the same time, hospitals have seen a slow decrease in the COVID-19 patient hospitalizations, and the University of Michigan said last week it was delaying the opening of its field hospital because of the curve of coronavirus deaths was “significantly flattening.”

The state also announced recently it would place fewer beds than planned in a second field hospital at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi.

