The Michigan Humane Society said authorities on Tuesday found more than 25 cats in what it described as a hoarding situation at a home in southwest Detroit.

MHS laid traps for the animals not taken Tuesday. (Photo: Michigan Humane Society)

The group worked with the Detroit Police Department as well as Detroit Animal Care and Control to seize four felines at the site, officials said in a statement.

Traps were set to capture the remaining animals and Michigan Humane Society’s field services team will be monitoring the situation, according to the release.

“We are so thankful to be considered essential and able to maintain operations during these uncertain times. We always love the opportunity to work side by side with DACC and DPD, and today we were able to do just that,” said Humane Society field services manager Elise Ramsey. “Working together and pooling our resources allowed us to safely remove four cats from a deplorable, uninhabitable property.”

Other details were not released Tuesday.

