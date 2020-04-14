Ray Stanczak knew he had to do something when he saw reports of a large crowd of people partying at Rouge Park a few weeks ago, disregarding the state-wide stay-at-home order.

Stanczak, who also goes by his artist name, Eno Laget, decided to use art to help spread the message of social distancing across Detroit.

“I wish I could do even more to make a difference,” the 70-year-old said.

Ray Stanczak started a project with Make Art Work Detroit to have 14 billboards in the city display his art, telling people to stay home to avoid contracting and spreading covid-19. (Photo: Eno Laget)

Stanczak started a project with Make Art Work Detroit to have 14 billboards in the city display his message, telling people to stay home to avoid contracting and spreading COVID-19.

“There’s a tremendous amount of people in the city who don’t have internet, don’t really pay attention to the news… how do you reach those people?” Stanczak, a former graphics designer with The Detroit News, said.

The small billboards are located across the west and east sides of Detroit, with a couple near downtown. The budget for the project, which includes printing and billboard rental fees, stacks up to $3,210. Stanczak started a fundraiser to help with costs.

Stanczak set a deadline for the fundraiser for May 5 but hopes to meet the budget goal much sooner. Once enough money is raised, Stanczak said it will take at least a week to put all the billboards up. As of Tuesday afternoon, he has raised just over $800.

He collaborated with other Detroit-area artists for the images shown on the billboard.

Using billboards in the heart of Detroit’s neighborhoods is an effective way to reach the large black population in the city, Stanczak said. Black people make up around 39 percent of COVID-19 related deaths in Michigan, which is why Stanczak wanted to "meet people where they are."

“I’ve lived in Detroit most of my life, and I know what’s going on in the neighborhoods,” Stanczak said. “You don’t see these boards until you get out in the neighborhoods… they’re effective for people who are still out and about on the streets."

