Detroit police are working to find two people wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run this week on the city’s west side.

The second SUV was captured on a surveillance camera. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

An 83-year-old man was unloading groceries in his driveway in the 15900 block of Evergreen about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday when a northbound driver in a Dodge Journey "lost control of her vehicle and collided into the victim’s vehicle (Buick Century), striking him then fleeing," investigators said in a statement.

Detroit police said a woman lost control of the Dodge Journey she was driving, striking the 83-year-old (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The man, whose name was not released, died. The woman and a male passenger left the Dodge at Evergreen and Puritan, then were picked up by a driver in a dark Chevy Trailblazer, which fled east on Grand River, according to the release.

Detroit police on Wednesday night released a photo of the woman they described as a suspect. They did not provide a name or other details.

A description of the man who drove the Chevy was not available, police said.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

