2 sought in hit-and-run that killed Detroit man in driveway
Detroit police are working to find two people wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run this week on the city’s west side.
An 83-year-old man was unloading groceries in his driveway in the 15900 block of Evergreen about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday when a northbound driver in a Dodge Journey "lost control of her vehicle and collided into the victim’s vehicle (Buick Century), striking him then fleeing," investigators said in a statement.
The man, whose name was not released, died. The woman and a male passenger left the Dodge at Evergreen and Puritan, then were picked up by a driver in a dark Chevy Trailblazer, which fled east on Grand River, according to the release.
Detroit police on Wednesday night released a photo of the woman they described as a suspect. They did not provide a name or other details.
A description of the man who drove the Chevy was not available, police said.
Anyone who has information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s Fatal Squad at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.
