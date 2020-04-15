Detroit — Another 45 Detroiters have died of coronavirus and the city's overall confirmed case total is 7,141.

The deaths reported Wednesday by Detroit's Health Department are up from 33 reported the day prior. There have been 469 deaths in the city now attributed to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Mayor Mike Duggan late Tuesday laid out the financial toll of the virus on the city during a town hall meeting.

The mayor shared a proposal that will draw on city surpluses, layoff part-time workers and implement pay reductions for some of the city's 8,000 employees to stave off a $348 million shortfall anticipated over the next 16 months tied to revenue losses spurred by the pandemic.

Mayor Mike Duggan and Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair hold a press conference to update the media and public on recent developments regarding the city's response to COVID-19 at the mayor's office in Detroit on March 12, 2020.

In recent days, Duggan has said all trends with COVID-19 here were heading in an "encouraging direction."

On Monday, Duggan told reporters that the city has averaged about 22 new deaths per day. The rate of deaths, he said, had been doubling every three or four days. On Monday, the rate of doubling was closer to every 10 to 12 days.

President Donald Trump last week pointed to Detroit and New Orleans Friday as cities nationally that he believed were "stabilizing" in the battle against the virus.

Detroit was one of the first cities in the nation to get rapid testing kits and machines for COVID-19.

The city also is home to a regional testing site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds. Nearly a third of all the testing for the virus in the state is taking place there and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Saturday announced plans to boost testing, including in Detroit.

