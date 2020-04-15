Detroit — The Detroit Medical Center on Wednesday announced its placing 480 workers on furlough as a cost-cutting move to cope with restrictions hitting Michigan hospital units amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In making the announcement, Detroit Medical Center Chief Executive Officer Audrey Gregory said the medical system remains on the front lines, "working together with our communities in Detroit to see this through."

Buy Photo A man wearing a mask walks past Detroit Medical Center Sinai-Grace Hospital in Detroit on April 9, 2020. (Photo: Robin Buckson, The Detroit News)

"With stay-at-home orders and government restrictions on elective procedures, some hospital units — which are not related to the COVID-19 crisis or other critical patient care needs — have been temporarily closed or ramped down," Gregory said in a statement.

"We have taken steps to divert additional resources to COVID-19 care and other urgent medical procedures that cannot be deferred. This includes reducing costs, and hours worked, and implementing furloughs of certain jobs, where needed."

Gregory said DMC hopes to return the impacted staff to work once the core business of the health care system returns to normal. The DMC has about 12,000 employees.

"These actions do not impact direct bedside nursing care for COVID-19 and do not impact emergency or medically necessary care access for patients with other medical conditions," she added. "We remain appropriately staffed to provide our full support to treat patients in greater Detroit."

The hospital is among those across Michigan strained by the pandemic and opting to scale back on employee pay and benefits as a means of weathering the crisis.

DMC's staff reduction plans come one day after McLaren Macomb Hospital said it was planning temporary furloughs for 10 to 20 nurses there due to the effects of the virus outbreak.

The 288-bed acute care hospital and health care provider in Mount Clemens serves Macomb County. It has more than 400 physicians and nearly 2,000 employees.

Earlier this month, Trinity Health, a national Catholic health care system with five hospitals in southeast Michigan and another five elsewhere in the state, announced furloughs for 2,500 employees from its Michigan workforce. Senior executives also were taking pay cuts, officials there have said.

Meanwhile, Tenet Health, the Dallas-based hospital chain that owns the Detroit Medical Center, already has suspended its contributions to employees' 401(k) plans across the country.

Hospitals have implemented cutbacks while awaiting emergency funding from the state and federal governments, including dollars being made available through the federal CARES Act and $50 million approved by the Michigan Legislature.

On Friday, officials announced state hospitals and other health care providers will receive $936 million in federal funding under coronavirus relief legislation passed last month.

The funding, announced by the Department of Health and Human Services, is part of $30 billion for hospitals nationwide as part of the CARES Act.

DMC's Gregory said in the Wednesday statement that the furloughed staff will receive medical benefits and that DMC will cover premium contributions for the time being.

Those impacted, she said, also will be eligible for state unemployment benefits.

"For many roles, these benefits could provide eligible individuals with a significant majority of their income as a replacement," Gregory said.

cferretti@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/15/dmc-furlough-workers-curb-costs-amid-coronavirus-pandemic/5137682002/