Detroit — The city on Thursday reported 69 more deaths from the coronavirus, bringing the total number of fatalities here to 538.

Detroit's Health Department has recorded 7,387 confirmed cases of the virus. The first positive case was reported in the city just over a month ago.

The newest city statistics come a day after Mayor Mike Duggan called the state's reporting system for COVID-19 unreliable. The city logged another 45 fatalities on Wednesday, about a dozen of which were reflective of "older cases that we finally caught up on," he said.

Delayed reporting was among the factors the mayor attributed to a higher death count for the city in recent days compared with numbers reported over the weekend.

"This whole reporting system in this state is just not reliable," the mayor said Wednesday.

Lynn Sutfin, a spokeswoman for the state Department of Health and Human Services, said in a Wednesday email to The Detroit News that the office has noted reported case counts might reflect a reduction in the amount of laboratory testing performed over the weekend.

Although data to compare is limited, Sutfin wrote, previous testing reports have shown consistent Sunday decreases in tests.

"As far as reliability, the data the state is able to output is dependent on accuracy and completeness of the data that is inputted" into a state surveillance system," she said.

Duggan has maintained that Detroit is "bending the curve" in its battle against the virus.

The rate of deaths had been doubling every three or four days. Now, they double every 10 to 12 days, he reiterated Wednesday.

To deal with the financial toll of the pandemic, which Duggan has said creates a shortfall of about $348 million over the next 16 months, the city is laying off part-time works, implementing pay reductions and tapping into city surpluses.

Detroit was one of the first cities in the country to get rapid testing kits and machines for COVID-19. Officials are dedicating 50% of those tests for testing nursing home staff and residents and Detroit's homeless population.

Duggan characterized the situation in nursing homes as a "crisis," saying of 420 tests done, about 35% were positive for COVID-19.

On its new online dashboard, Detroit noted that nearly 9,000 have been tested since March 29 at a regional drive-thru site set up at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

