Detroit — The woman who allegedly lost control of her vehicle and fled after striking and killing an 83-year-old man unloading groceries at his home in Detroit on Tuesday turned herself in to police on Thursday.

The victim, 83, was unloading groceries in his driveway in the 15900 block of Evergreen, just south of Grand River, about 3:10 p.m. Tuesday when a northbound driver in a Dodge Journey "lost control of her vehicle and collided into the victim’s vehicle (Buick Century), striking him then fleeing," investigators said in a statement.

Police say the woman turned herself in Thursday at the eighth precinct, on the city's west side, and was transported without incident to the Detroit Detention Center.

After the crash, the woman and a male passenger allegedly left the Dodge at Evergreen and Puritan, police said. Then they were picked up by a driver in a dark Chevy Trailblazer, which fled east on Grand River, police said.

