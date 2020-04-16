Detroit — A 3-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest and four other children, ranging from 5 to 10, were transported to the hospital Thursday morning after a house fire on Detroit's west side, authorities said.

Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said a fire was reported on the 8800 block of Otsego about 7 a.m. That's south of Joy Road and west of Dexter.

Firefighters finished battling the blaze after 8:30, Fornell said. No theory was immediately available as to its cause.

In addition to the 3-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy, 9-year-old boy, and 10-year-old boy were transported to Children's Hospital with smoke inhalation. Their condition is not immediately available.

A 25-year-old woman, who authorities believe to be the children's mother, refused medical treatment.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/16/girl-3-cardiac-arrest-5-kids-transported-detroit-house-fire/5143603002/