Girl, 3, in cardiac arrest as 5 kids injured in Detroit house fire
Detroit — A 3-year-old girl was in cardiac arrest and four other children, ranging from 5 to 10, were transported to the hospital Thursday morning after a house fire on Detroit's west side, authorities said.
Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department, said a fire was reported on the 8800 block of Otsego about 7 a.m. That's south of Joy Road and west of Dexter.
Firefighters finished battling the blaze after 8:30, Fornell said. No theory was immediately available as to its cause.
In addition to the 3-year-old girl, a 5-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy, 9-year-old boy, and 10-year-old boy were transported to Children's Hospital with smoke inhalation. Their condition is not immediately available.
A 25-year-old woman, who authorities believe to be the children's mother, refused medical treatment.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments