Amid signs that COVID-19 is abating in Metro Detroit, the Henry Ford Health System said Thursday it will reopen its five hospitals for surgeries that were discontinued as coronavirus cases surged last month.

Henry Ford's hospitals will resume cancer biopsies, cardiac catherizations and other "time-sensitive" procedures unrelated to the novel coronavirus, Henry Ford Health Senior Vice President Dr. Steven Kalkanis announced during a Thursday media call.

"We understand that cancer, and transplants, and heart disease and so many other afflictions don't get to wait," Kalkanis said. "They haven't been put on hold just because of this COVID challenge.

"And so for the sake of being able to be a resource for these critically important patients, we've identified one to two operating suites in each of our five acute care hospitals across the system that are designated specifically as non-COVID operating rooms. These are teams that work only and specifically in these rooms. There's an entire testing and sterilization process both for the patients and the staff who are working in those rooms to make sure we can prioritize these patients and get these cases in as soon as possible."

The operating suites will start opening Thursday and be ramped up at each of the five hospitals "over the next few days and into the coming week," Kalkanas said.

"We want to be very careful that we do it in a way that preserves our resources so that we still are able to take whatever comes our way in terms of necessity for ICU beds and other inpatient needs. But as of right now we can declaratively say that we're safely in that plateau phase and hopefully in a recovery situation where we can begin to think very specifically about how to

As of 10 am Thursday, Henry Ford Health System was treating 617 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Detroit-based health system. Their hospitals had discharged 1,317 coronavirus patients in the past 30 days.

The average stay for COVID-19 patients at Henry Ford hospitals is more than seven days, with an average of about six and a half days spent in intensive care, the heath system reported. Of people the health system has tested, 5,158 tested positive for COVID-19 and 8,491 tested negative.

