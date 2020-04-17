Detroit reported its lowest daily case increase of COVID-19 since March 13, according to city health department data released Friday.

The 60-case increase reported Friday brings the city total to 7,406, while the 34 new deaths reported bring Detroit’s total deaths to 572.

As of Thursday, Detroit's Health Department reported 538 deaths in Detroit from COVID-19. There have been 7,387 confirmed cases in the city overall. The first positive case was reported in the city just over a month ago.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan this week cautioned observers the state's reporting system for COVID-19 deaths might be unreliable at times because some of the daily numbers reflect "older cases that we finally caught up on."

It was not immediately clear whether Friday's death total included individuals who had died outside of the past 24 hours, said Vicki Winn, a spokeswoman for the Detroit Health Department.

