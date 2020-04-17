Detroit — A 3-year-old girl taken to a hospital in cardiac arrest after a house fire Thursday on the city's west side has died, officials said.

The girl died in the hospital at about noon Friday, said Dave Fornell, deputy commissioner of the Detroit Fire Department.

The fire was reported at about 7 a.m. Thursday and happened in the 8800 block of Otsego Street near Joy Road and Dexter Avenue, officials said. Firefighters finished battling the blaze after 8:30 a.m.

On Friday, Fornell reiterated the department's arson investigators believe the fire was accidental and maybe electrical.

In addition to the 3-year-old, a 5-year-old girl, 6-year-old boy, 9-year-old boy, and 10-year-old boy were transported to Children's Hospital with smoke inhalation. The children had been on the first floor during the fire, Fornell said Thursday.

A 25-year-old woman, who authorities believe to be the children's mother, refused medical treatment. There was also a male in the home. Firefighters pulled him and the woman from the upper level using a ladder, officials said.

