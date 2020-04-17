Detroit police are seeking tips to find a person of interest they believe may have details about a fatal shooting last week on the city's east side.

A 20-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound near Drexel and East Warren about 9:45 p.m. April 8, investigators said. Medics pronounced him dead.

The person of interest was seen near the incident April 8. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

Authorities reported the victim was walking in the area when a suspect shot him.

Meanwhile, another person believed to have been near the scene at the time "may be able to provide information regarding this incident," police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department Homicide Unit at (313) 596-2260. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/17/person-interest-sought-east-detroit-fatal-shooting/5156457002/