Michigan's COVID-19 cases totaled 30,791 on Saturday, with 2,308 deaths.

Numbers released at 3 p.m. Saturday showed there were 768 new cases in the state since Friday — a slight increase over Friday's increase of 760 new coronavirus cases.

The number of new deaths declined however, with 81 reported on Saturday compared with 134 reported the previous day.

Michigan topped 30,000 cases on Friday, when 30,023 were reported in the daily data release.

Friday's increase in COVID-19 cases was the lowest daily increase in 22 days, with 760 cases added since Thursday.

Also on Friday, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer said during a Detroit Regional Chamber teleconference that the state's stay-at-home order has had an impact and officials have started to see the curve of cases flatten.

Officials want to see a "sustained flattening" to feel confident about beginning to lift social distancing restrictions, Whitmer said.

"We don't want to pull back too quickly and watch it grow again," she added. "But there are some very hopeful signs."

Michigan's high mark for new cases confirmed in a 24-hour period came April 3 when 1,943 new cases were reported.

Michigan has the fourth most confirmed cases of all U.S. states and the third most deaths, according to tracking from the Johns Hopkins University & Medicine Coronavirus Resource Center.

Of Michigan's 83 counties, 76 — or 91.5% — have at least one confirmed case. The only county in the Lower Peninsula without a case is Benzie County.

Of the state's cases, 77% are in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties. But the percentage of statewide cases in the three counties has dropped from above 86% as cases have grown in other areas of Michigan in the past few weeks.

Friday's new numbers came about eight hours after Whitmer appeared on "Good Morning America" and said she hoped for "some relaxing" of Michigan's stay-at-home restrictions on May 1, when her latest order expires.

"I’ll be able to share a lot more detail about the thought process and our analysis as we go into next week," Whitmer told The Detroit News in an interview.

Later in the day, President Donald Trump tweeted, "LIBERATE MICHIGAN!" He issued similar tweets about Minnesota and Virginia. All three states have Democratic governors and have had protests over the governors' stay-at-home policies.

Through Wednesday, Michigan had reported 102,366 COVID-19 tests happening in the state.

The percentage of those tests coming back positive has dropped in recent days. In the seven-day period ending Wednesday, a daily average of 29% of the tests came back positive, according to the state data. Over the previous seven-day period from April 2 through April 8, 38% tested positive.

As of Friday, the state had reported 433 COVID-19 recoveries, individuals who had the virus and had survived 30 days from the onset of the illness. The state is updating the recovery number once a week.

