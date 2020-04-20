Detroit — Mayor Mike Duggan on Monday is expected to provide an update on the city's new COVID-19 testing initiative for essential workers at city businesses.

The mayor on Friday announced Detroit's intentions to prioritize businesses for testing, starting with employees in industries like food service, where the virus could spread easily. The testing is taking place at the regional site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds.

Duggan has said he wants all city businesses to know "if you have to be open because you're essential, that we will test all of your employees."

As of Sunday, the city had reported 7,605 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus and 605 total deaths. Monday case figures weren't posted by early afternoon.

The Detroit News reported Sunday that the youngest person to fall victim to the virus in Michigan so far was a 5-year-old Detroit girl. Skylar Herbert was taken off a ventilator Sunday after being diagnosed with the virus last month and developing a rare form of meningitis and brain swelling.

The city last week offered a breakdown of its confirmed coronavirus cases by ZIP code on its website.

Skylar's family lives in northwest Detroit, an area that's among the hardest-hit — with 559 cases reported as of Sunday.

The first positive case was reported in the city just over a month ago.

Over the weekend, the city was recognized during President Donald Trump's daily White House briefing on the virus. Doctor Deborah Birx, the country's coronavirus response coordinator, held up the city as a model community for testing and social distancing efforts.

Birx on Saturday gave an overview of the top 25 metro areas in the country and noted Duggan and the people of Detroit have done "an extraordinary job with their social distancing."

