Detroit — A 60-year-old Detroit woman has been arrested in the Sunday car crash on Interstate 96 that left a man in critical condition, officials said.

Michigan State Police said detectives with its Special Investigation Section tracked down the woman and arrested her. She is being held at the Detroit Detention Center pending prosecutor review.

Troopers were called at about 3:40 p.m. Sunday to westbound I-96 at Livernois for an injury crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a dog was running loose on the freeway and a 27-year-old Livonia man got out of his vehicle to try to secure the animal. The dog was hit by a vehicle and then another vehicle struck the man, officials said.

Other motorists stopped and began performing CPR on the man until troopers arrived. Medics took the man, who had a pulse and was breathing, to a hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

Police said the victim underwent surgery and they said Monday that he continues to recover at the hospital.

