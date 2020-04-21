A 34-year-old man has been charged in connection with a Sunday crash in west Detroit that left two people dead and a third injured, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced Tuesday.

Gee was arrested at the scene.

While traveling on Lyndon Street around 5 p.m. Sunday, Desean James Gee allegedly "drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed, crossed the center line, (and) disregarded the red light at Outer Drive before striking the victims’ vehicle on the passenger side," investigators said in a statement.

Gee was arraigned Tuesday in 36th District Court on two counts of second-degree murder; two counts of reckless driving causing death; and one count of reckless driving causing serious impairment of a bodily function.

Authorities said bystanders at the crash scene helped remove a backseat passenger from the vehicle Gee allegedly struck before it erupted into flames.

Two others trapped inside, identified as Adrian Thomas Bascom, 40, and Jalen Kristopher Whitlock, 27, were pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Medics rushed the rescued passenger, a 14-year-old girl, to a local hospital for treatment of her injuries.

Detroit police officers arrested Gee at the scene.

Bond was set at $150,000. If released, the Detroit resident must wear a GPS tether, the prosecutor's office said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 12 before 36th District Judge Roberta Archer.

