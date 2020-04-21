The city of Detroit reported an increase of 87 COVID-19 related deaths and 168 cases, bringing the city's total deaths to 716 and total cases to 7,904.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan plans a 2 p.m. press conference to give an update on the pandemic in the city.

Nearly 80% of the deaths so far have occurred among individuals who are over the age of 60, according to city data. Three-quarters of the death have occurred among African Americans, while the incidence of cases among blacks in Detroit is nearly 65%.

Women made up 55% of the people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while men made up 55% of the COVID-19 related deaths.

Buy Photo COVID-19 testing begins at the Michigan State Fairgrounds. (Photo: Max Ortiz, The Detroit News)

Many of the deaths so far in Detroit have occurred at the city's nursing homes. Duggan said Monday he wouldn't be surprised if, at the end of the virus, 20% to 25% of the city's victims were nursing home residents and staff.

As of Monday, there 119 deaths recorded among residents and staff in city nursing homes.

Detroit on Monday became the first Michigan city to open up COVID-19 testing to city staff and essential-business employees who don't have virus symptoms or prescriptions.

Over the weekend, the city was recognized during President Donald Trump's daily White House briefing on the virus. Dr. Deborah Birx, the country's coronavirus response coordinator, held up the city as a model community for testing and social distancing efforts.

eleblanc@detroitnews.com

Read or Share this story: https://www.detroitnews.com/story/news/local/detroit-city/2020/04/21/over-80-new-covid-19-deaths-push-detroit-tally-over-710-7900-cases/2996447001/