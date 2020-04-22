Detroit — The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Detroit now exceeds 8,000 and 733 residents have died.

Detroit's Health Department on Wednesday reported 17 more deaths over the day prior, while the number of positive cases had climbed by 201. The daily death toll represents one of the smallest increases in recent weeks and comes as Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan has urged more testing to get a better picture of the spread of the virus.

On Tuesday, the city recorded 87 new deaths over Monday.

Mayor Mike Duggan has said the city has averaged about 36 deaths per day over the past few days.

He said the city is at "a flat level" and that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's stay-home extension was "clearly the right decision."

The city's nursing homes have been hard-hit by the virus. The mayor is expected during a Wednesday afternoon media briefing to be joined by statewide nursing home leaders and an operator of nursing home facilities in the city.

Duggan has said he wouldn't be surprised if, at the end of the virus, 20% to 25% of the city's victims were nursing home residents and staff.

The mayor said Tuesday there were 124 deaths recorded among residents and staff in city nursing homes, but added it's likely the final number will be "dramatically" higher.

The city said Wednesday that four health professionals from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be helping Detroit respond to nursing homes and skilled nursing facilities by developing testing strategy, site visits and staff training.

The city this week also became the first in Michigan to offer drive up testing for city staff and workers of essential city businesses without COVID-19 symptoms or prescriptions for testing. Still, those seeking the tests must have appointments. For businesses, those must be coordinated by companies or managers, officials noted.

Duggan said Tuesday 140 had signed up for the offering in one day and 5,000 employees from the food service industry, daycare centers, medical offices and postal workers were being scheduled for testing at a regional site at the former Michigan State Fairgrounds in Detroit.

Nearly 80% of the deaths so far have occurred among individuals who are over the age of 60, according to city data. Three-quarters of the death have occurred among African Americans, while the incidence of cases among blacks in Detroit is nearly 65%.

Women made up 55% of the people with confirmed cases of COVID-19, while men made up 55% of the COVID-19 related deaths.

