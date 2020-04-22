A woman whose bottle returns were rejected at a Detroit party store landed some blows with her one of her bags on a store employee, police said.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the woman. (Photo: Detroit Police Department)

The woman walked into the store in the 1400 block of East Jefferson at about 11:40 a.m. April 15 carrying what appeared to be two bags of empty plastic bottles and cans, investigators said in a statement.

The customer asked the worker at the counter if she could cash in the items, according to the release. The employee told her that service had been suspended because of the COVID-19 crisis and fears of passing on any of the virus left on the containers.

She was not happy, police report. The woman "became upset and hit the victim with one of the bags" then fled the store.

The 44-year-old clerk did not report any injuries in the incident, authorities said.

Police on Wednesday released surveillance images of the woman, who is described as a 40–50 years, 5-foot-5, 185-190 pounds, last seen wearing all pink clothing.

Anyone who knows her or has information is asked to contact Detroit Police Department’s Seventh Precinct at (313-596-5740). Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers of Michigan at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

