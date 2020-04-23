The Sixth Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that Detroit students have a fundamental but limited right to basic minimum education and have standing to sue the state for alleged violations of that right.

In a 2-1 ruling, the panel warned that the right to education “is narrow in scope” to include access to skills deemed “essential for the basic exercise of other fundamental rights and liberties, most importantly participation in our political system.”

“This amounts to an education sufficient to provide access to a foundational level of literacy — the degree of comprehension needed for participation in our democracy," according to the majority opinion.

But the appeals panel ruled the students failed to make adequate arguments about equal protection and compulsory attendance at schools that are "schools in name only."

Detroit U.S. District Court Judge Stephen J. Murphy III originally dismissed the students' claimof a fundamental right to a basic minimum education, which the divided panel reversed. He is a President George W. Bush appointee.

“Plaintiffs contend that access to literacy, as opposed to other educational achievements, is a gateway milestone, one that unlocks the basic exercise of other fundamental rights, including the possibility of political participation," according to the majority opinion by Judges Eric Clay, an appointee of former President Bill Clinton, and Jane Stranch, an appointee of former President Barack Obama.

Judge Eric Murphy, an appointee of President Donald Trump, wrote the dissent.

“While the Supreme Court has repeatedly discussed this issue, it has never decided it, and the question of whether such a right exists remains open today," Clay wrote in the majority opinion. "After employing the reasoning of these Supreme Court cases and applying the Court’s substantive due process framework, we recognize that the Constitution provides a fundamental right to a basic minimum education.”

“In short, without the literacy provided by a basic minimum education, it is impossible to participate in our democracy,” the opinion says.

'Thrilling historic victory'

Mark Rosenbaum, a lawyer for the Detroit students, called the decision Thursday "a thrilling historic victory for the community of Detroit that has carried on the struggle for educational justice for decades...."

"It affirms in these troubled times why our judicial system exists," Rosenbaum said in a statement. "Every Michigander who loves children should cheer this decision."

Literacy and education are inherent to participation in the state’s political system and are viewed as the “great equalizer,” the two judges wrote.

“It may never be that each child born in this country has the same opportunity for success in life, without regard to the circumstances of her birth,” Clay wrote. “But even so, the Constitution cannot permit those circumstances to foreclose all opportunity and deny a child literacy without regard to her potential.”

The state of Michigan’s argument that the lawsuit should be dismissed because it seeks remedies for past harms also was rejected by the appeals panel. The students who filed the suit are seeking to improve the current condition of schools, the decision said, not asking for a payout for past wrongs.

The judges also dismissed the state’s argument that it should not be implicated in the lawsuit because the schools were now under local control, noting that the funding, policy and oversight of schools lies at least in part with the state.

The state’s argument essentially creates “a liability catch-22, in which plaintiffs are forced to instead seek injunctive relief against local officials, only to be told that the resources they need can only come from the state,” the decision said.

“In sum, it is evident from the Michigan Constitution and statutes, as well as its prior interventions in the school system, that the state retains significant authority over Detroit’s public schools,” the decision said.

But the judges denied the students’ argument that their rights to equal protection were violated and said the students had not provided enough facts to prove “compulsory attendance” at a school that was a “school in name only.

In both instances, the district court could let the student plaintiffs amend and strengthen the claims, the two judges said.

The conditions in Detroit schools were “awful,” but there are no allegations of “any disparity in the state’s allocation of resources between their schools and others.”

“To state such a claim, plaintiffs must identify the actions taken or policies implemented by Defendants that treated their schools differently from others in the state and caused the disparities at issue in this case,” the judges said.

Dissent: No explicit constitutional right

In his dissent, Judge Eric Murphy upheld the district court’s dismissal “in all respects” and argued the issue in Detroit schools was a policy issue best left to lawmakers rather than a constitutional one to be decided by judges.

Unlike rights to free speech or a jury trial, education is not explicitly provided for in the U.S. Constitution, he wrote.

Judges do not sit in the Legislature or on a local school board “and I see nothing in the complaint that gives federal judges the power to oversee Detroit’s schools in the name of the United States Constitution,” the dissent said.

Judge Eric Murphy questioned whether the decision would force cities to raise taxes, offer school choice or dictate the replacement of books or HVAC systems.

The majority opinion, he wrote, ensures that “the states that make up this circuit now must meet the school-quality standards that federal judges find necessary to enforce the plaintiffs’ nebulous right to ‘access literacy.’”

The 2-1 decision came after they heard arguments in the fall in the historic, class-action case over whether Detroit public school children can access literacy amid deplorable conditions in their schools and whether the state of Michigan denied their rights when it ran the district.

The lawsuit, which is seen as an unprecedented attempt to establish that literacy is a constitutional right under the 14th Amendment, has closely been watched by education, legal and civil rights experts. Some have said it end up before the U.S. Supreme Court.

In the 2016 case, seven Detroit students allege a lack of books, classrooms without teachers, poor building conditions and extreme temperatures deprived them access to literacy in their public schools.

The state of Michigan, however, has argued decreased student enrollment triggered a loss of financial resources to Detroit schools and that the state is not responsible for what happened in the district during its two decades of oversight.

Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan called the ruling that Detroit school children have a right to basic facilities, teaching and educational materials a "major step forward."

"Literacy is something every child should have a fair chance to attain," Duggan said. "We hope instead of filing another appeal, the parties sit down and focus on how to make literacy available to every child in Michigan.”

