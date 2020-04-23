Requests for directions using transit in the Detroit area have plummeted since the first confirmed case of coronavirus was announced in Michigan on March 10, according to data released by Apple Maps.

As of April 19, Apple Maps data show requests for directions using the Detroit area's transit system was 72% below the amount of direction requests on March 10. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed her “Stay Home, Stay Safe” Executive Order on March 23.

Requests for walking directions were also down 63%, while requests for driving directions were down 70% since March 10 according to Apple.

While requests for walking directions typically spiked on Friday and Saturday before the state's first case of COVID-19, walking-based directions have since been down throughout the entire week.

In Illinois, which had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on January 24 and has operated under a stay home order since March 20, the Chicago area has seen a 90% drop in direction requests using transit since the first case. The area has also seen a 74% drop in walking requests and a 69% drop in driving requests.

In New York, which had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 1 and has operated under a stay home order since March 20, the New York City area has seen a 74% drop in direction requests using transit since the first case. The area has also seen a 76% drop in walking requests and a 54% drop in driving requests.

In Massachusetts, which had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on February 26 and has operated under a stay home order since March 23, the Boston area has seen an 87% drop in direction requests using transit since the state's first case. The area has also seen a 65% drop in walking requests and a 59% drop in driving requests.

In Washington state, which had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on January 21 and has operated under a stay home order since March 23, the Seattle area has seen an 80% drop in direction requests using transit since the state's first case. The area has also seen a 65% drop in walking requests and an 88% drop in driving requests.

In California, which had its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on January 26 and has operated under a stay home order since March 19, the Los Angles area has seen a 55% drop in direction requests using transit since the state's first case. The area has also seen a 62% drop in walking requests and a 49% drop in driving requests.

The data on direction requests in Apple Maps being released by the company represents the relative volume of directions requests per country, region or city compared to a baseline volume on January 13, 2020, the company said.

Data sent from users’ devices to Apple Maps is associated with random, rotating identifiers so the company doesn’t have a profile of users' movements and searches, the company said on its website. Apple also said it can't make statements about the representativeness of its data against the overall population because it has no demographic information about users.

Apple's Mobility Trends Reports can be downloaded from its website.

